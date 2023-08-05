Verisk Analytics’ (VRSK) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Verisk Analytics from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $235.92.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

VRSK traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.76. 804,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,964. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $162.94 and a 1 year high of $238.82.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 67.80% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $2,594,661.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,241 shares of company stock valued at $3,626,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.