Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verizon Communications



Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

