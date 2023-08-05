Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 2.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,562,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $56.53. 1,814,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $55.90. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

