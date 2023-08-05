Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $267.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,575. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a 200-day moving average of $254.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

