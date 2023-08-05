Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $44.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $44,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 379,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

