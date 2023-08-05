Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,952 Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOM. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of AOM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.19. 47,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,354. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

