Verus Financial Partners Inc. Sells 562 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,737,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,053,000 after acquiring an additional 567,203 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $37,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Maximus by 127.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,371 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,742,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,114,000 after buying an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total transaction of $156,515.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,501.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.07 per share, for a total transaction of $248,358.87. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,484 shares in the company, valued at $16,642,969.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.59. The company had a trading volume of 706,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,387. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.03. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $89.69.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

