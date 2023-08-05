Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

VIRT has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virtu Financial from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.25. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 65,055 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Gratus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 788,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,397,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

