Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:V traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $238.99. 5,169,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $245.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $447.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.32.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
