Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,705,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 31,396 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 2.5% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,060,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its holdings in Visa by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 24,871 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.99. 5,169,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,456. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.61. The company has a market cap of $447.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $245.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

