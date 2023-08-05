Vital Energy (CVE:VUX) Shares Down 7.7%

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Free Report) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 11,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 17,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Vital Energy Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

