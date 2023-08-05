Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $85.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VOYA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $72.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $58.63 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Voya Financial will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

