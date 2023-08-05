Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vulcan Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.50.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $226.00. 888,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.56. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.68%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,556,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after purchasing an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,002,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $515,166,000 after purchasing an additional 98,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,855,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,810,000 after purchasing an additional 50,151 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

