W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for about 1.1% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,572,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,997 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,752,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,138,000 after acquiring an additional 193,465 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $65.78 and a one year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.63.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

