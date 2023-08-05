Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Wallbox from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Wallbox from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Wallbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Wallbox Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WBX traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,425. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wallbox

About Wallbox

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,279,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wallbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the first quarter valued at about $1,826,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 253,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Wallbox by 646.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 105,586 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.