Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,738 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $458,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,331,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,925,000 after purchasing an additional 730,986 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,173,000 after purchasing an additional 586,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,096,000. Institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.71. 2,357,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,552. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $101.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.06.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.