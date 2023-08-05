Wambolt & Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,464,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, June 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $167.77. 1,499,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,197,206. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.45.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total value of $4,280,774.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,584,172.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

