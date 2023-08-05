Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

NYSE ADM traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,437,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,898. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average of $78.66. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

