Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 34,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 23,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,655,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

USB stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The stock had a trading volume of 14,108,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,290,549. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.97.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

