Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Diageo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 27.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 19.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 34.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.77) to GBX 4,000 ($51.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.92) to GBX 3,850 ($49.43) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,901.67.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.05. 230,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.85. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

