Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.08.

LOW stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,560. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.50 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.93.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

