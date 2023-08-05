Wambolt & Associates LLC Sells 79 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE ACN traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $312.00. 2,140,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93. The stock has a market cap of $207.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total value of $2,244,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,203,891. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

