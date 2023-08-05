Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.96. 1,224,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,623. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 33,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 18,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Connections by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

