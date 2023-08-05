Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Raised to $380.00

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $269.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $358.44.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $359.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Watsco has a 1 year low of $228.61 and a 1 year high of $383.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 66.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Watsco by 29.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in shares of Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

