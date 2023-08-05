Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WVE. Raymond James initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 572,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,668. The firm has a market cap of $492.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of -0.90. Wave Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 577.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $109,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Wave Life Sciences by 258.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 372,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 268,454 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid (RNA) to correct disease-causing mutations, modulate protein activity, restore the production of functional proteins, or reduce the expression of disease-promoting RNAs or proteins.

Featured Stories

