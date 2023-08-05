Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $194,629,000 after purchasing an additional 380,241 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $32.62 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $46.05. The firm has a market cap of $137.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.53.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

