Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 12,346 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,346 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average is $96.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

