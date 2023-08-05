Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on WEAV. Raymond James increased their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Weave Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of WEAV stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $9.99. 928,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,893. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.71 million. Weave Communications had a negative return on equity of 38.54% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Weave Communications will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 8,541 shares of Weave Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $95,061.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,434,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,741,032.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,550 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,782. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in Weave Communications by 245.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

