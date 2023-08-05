WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target Cut to $104.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.80.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,348,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,610,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

