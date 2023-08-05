Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 1st. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNK has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 258.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 28,321 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $881,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 84,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

