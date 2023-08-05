Wedbush Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Roth Capital upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Roblox Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RBLX stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $37.49. 7,460,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,759,370. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. Roblox has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The company had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.74 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $332,736.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,863,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,853,587.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,004,146 shares of company stock valued at $41,008,444 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

