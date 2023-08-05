Wedbush Trims BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Target Price to $70.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. 888 reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.27 and a beta of 0.37. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $480,205,000 after acquiring an additional 274,718 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $383,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

