Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Increased by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,253 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $10,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,410,000 after buying an additional 26,267,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,602,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,364,000 after buying an additional 571,850 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $168.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

