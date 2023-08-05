Wells Fargo & Company Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $215.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.93.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Ecolab stock opened at $182.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.66 and a 200-day moving average of $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $191.41.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,204. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 786,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

