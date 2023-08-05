WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.57.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WESCO International Price Performance

WCC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,296,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,197. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $112.08 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WESCO International will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.94%.

Insider Activity at WESCO International

In related news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,906,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in WESCO International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in WESCO International by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WESCO International by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $7,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.