Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:IGI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of IGI opened at $16.21 on Friday. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGI. Waverly Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

