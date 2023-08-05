Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $52.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Western Digital to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.45 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Western Digital by 75.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 661 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1,885.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

