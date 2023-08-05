Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 5,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 31,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Western Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$112.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

