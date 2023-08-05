Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WSR traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Whitestone REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $511.00 million, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Whitestone REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Whitestone REIT

WSR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Whitestone REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.