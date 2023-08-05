Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.94 million-$249.21 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.03 million.

Willdan Group Trading Up 20.9 %

NASDAQ WLDN traded up $4.23 on Friday, hitting $24.48. 98,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.24 million, a P/E ratio of 306.04 and a beta of 1.36. Willdan Group has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.87 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 54.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth about $171,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

