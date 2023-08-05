William Blair Initiates Coverage on O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Research analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s FY2024 earnings at $42.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.5 %

ORLY opened at $925.93 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $933.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $885.96. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total transaction of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at $209,180,738.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $960.19, for a total value of $96,019.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,107.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,524 shares of company stock worth $11,022,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.9% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 68.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 4,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

