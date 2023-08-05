WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $582.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. WillScot Mobile Mini updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

WSC stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. WillScot Mobile Mini has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

Institutional Trading of WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CAO Sally J. Shanks sold 10,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $496,270.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,718.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,819,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.