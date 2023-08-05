Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $120.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIX. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wix.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 58.com reissued an initiates rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $5.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $94.21. 958,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,067. Wix.com has a fifty-two week low of $59.79 and a fifty-two week high of $102.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.com by 13,352.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 860,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,798,000 after buying an additional 853,615 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Wix.com by 22,397.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 690,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after acquiring an additional 687,380 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,826,000 after acquiring an additional 522,264 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,591,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2,134.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

