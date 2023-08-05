Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WWD. Truist Financial increased their target price on Woodward from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

WWD opened at $125.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.40. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.45. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $133.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $800.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.49 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 26.51%.

In related news, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $155,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,216.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock valued at $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,004,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,691,000 after buying an additional 56,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,522,000 after buying an additional 15,752 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after buying an additional 2,002,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,279,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,985,000 after buying an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Woodward by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,755,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,708 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

