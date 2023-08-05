Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $2.16 on Top Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Worldcoin has a market cap of $255.19 million and $78.37 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $2.16 or 0.00007421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin was first traded on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,407,695 tokens. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 117,717,370.54467773 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.28012329 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $70,985,182.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

