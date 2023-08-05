Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) One Day Trading Volume Tops $48,121.35

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for about $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $48,121.35 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,088,936,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

