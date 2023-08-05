Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.0526 (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 4th. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $1.71 billion and $190,841.95 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,519,286,397 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 32,519,286,398.891373 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05289986 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $160,085.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

