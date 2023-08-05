Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111. Yunhong CTI has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yunhong CTI

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Yunhong CTI worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Yunhong CTI

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and balloons twisted into shapes, as well as other inflatable toy items.

