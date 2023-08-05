Zambesigold (ZGD) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001348 BTC on major exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $43.44 million and approximately $106,762.72 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

