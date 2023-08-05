Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.33. 5,270,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,732,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -73.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%.

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 7,070 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $315,746.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,047 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,199.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $96,599.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,758.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,226. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

